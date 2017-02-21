Council poised to approve call for pu...

Council poised to approve call for public inquiry into real-estate and construction scandals

There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from 2 hrs ago, titled Council poised to approve call for public inquiry into real-estate and construction scandals.

Mayor Brian Bowman says a public inquiry into decision-making at city hall is needed to restore public trust. City council is poised to approve a call for the province to hold a public inquiry into Winnipeg's real-estate and capital-procurement scandals in spite of disagreements about the way the request is worded.

Obewan Katz

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 15 min ago
NO !.. These are NOT the Droids you seek !
Manitoba

