Correctional officer revives Headingley inmate after suspected fentanyl overdose

A correctional officer at Headingley Correctional Centre revived an inmate who was found unresponsive due to a suspected fentanyl overdose. An inmate found unresponsive after a suspected fentanyl overdose at the Headingley Correctional Centre earlier this month was revived by a correctional officer armed with Narcan spray.

