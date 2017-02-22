Consumer organization issues warning ...

Consumer organization issues warning about NewLeaf

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

"Canadians have recently been forced to deal with arbitrary cancellations and alterations to flight dates and times on thousands of tickets purchased from NewLeaf Travel Company Inc. on flights operated by Flair Airlines Inc," reads a statement from the Consumer Association of Canada. "It is extremely important that prospective buyers of NewLeaf tickets have an alternative plan to reach their chosen destinations and return home on time."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Original Indigenous place names collected in Ma... 5 hr DA CREW 3
News Mayor faces renewed pressure to remove Browaty ... 16 hr WAB KINEW AUTHOR 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 18 hr Bare Bum Bomb Squad 19
News Maintaining Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft e... Sun Buck Tooth - Cons... 3
News Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ... Sun Republican Zombies 2
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Feb 3 PILASTERs Proskat... 3
News Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS ove... Feb 3 OLIGARCHs RULE 3
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,979 • Total comments across all topics: 278,626,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC