Consumer organization issues warning about NewLeaf
"Canadians have recently been forced to deal with arbitrary cancellations and alterations to flight dates and times on thousands of tickets purchased from NewLeaf Travel Company Inc. on flights operated by Flair Airlines Inc," reads a statement from the Consumer Association of Canada. "It is extremely important that prospective buyers of NewLeaf tickets have an alternative plan to reach their chosen destinations and return home on time."
