City transit department looking for low ridership solutions
Mark Sture, transit and fleet manager with the City of Moose Jaw, is trying to figure out why the decrease from 481, 302 riders down to 349,758 happened and how to fix it. "I don't have all the answers," Sture said to city councillors on Thursday.
