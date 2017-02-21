City Of Winnipeg To Fix 150 Streets &...

City Of Winnipeg To Fix 150 Streets & Sidewalks

There are 4 comments on the My Manitoba.com story from Yesterday, titled City Of Winnipeg To Fix 150 Streets & Sidewalks. In it, My Manitoba.com reports that:

In a statement, Mayor Bowman said "Winnipeggers have said time and time again that fixing the roads is their number one priority and I'm thrilled we are able to continue our historic investment of $105 million to make that happen." $60.3 million is being invested in local street and back lane renewals, as well as sidewalk, walkway, and bike path renewal.

Pot-Hole Road Crews

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Yesterday
FIX THEM ALL !
60 years age ..
My Uncle Jim worked for the Province.
He worked on a Road Crew in Southern Manitoba
Fixing Pot-Holes.
The Crew had a Tar Machine.
The Pot-Holes were Tarred before they were Filled.
Pretty Simple Job.
Winnipeg needs a Few Crews like that ... 24/7.
ALL the Crews do ?.. FIX POT-HOLES !
These Crews worked All Over the Province
and were Loaned to Saskabush on occasion.
BTW ..
Several Years ago I watched a City Crew fill Pot-Holes by Hand.
They had a Flat-Deck Truck with Road Material ..
They actually jogged behind the Truck.
Amazing Crew of CITY WORKERS !
NO Contractors Here !

Stanislaus burjevska

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 18 hrs ago
This city is trash. It looks like crap because of the crap that so called runs it. Bowman is a tool.. he is too busy worrying about nonsense things like opening portage and main to psdestrians. Azzhole city.
Brain Bowman - Mayor

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 17 hrs ago
I Need a Really Big Rotten RED HERRING
To Distract the City Dwellers !
So They Won't Notice
My Lack of Leadership and my Outrageous TAX Grabs !
Portage and Main might do the Trick !
Pip

Canada

#4 15 hrs ago
Brain Bowman - Mayor wrote:
I Need a Really Big Rotten RED HERRING
To Distract the City Dwellers !
So They Won't Notice
My Lack of Leadership and my Outrageous TAX Grabs !
Portage and Main might do the Trick !
David is that you? For a second I thought the real Brian Bowman was posting. You are SO clever.
