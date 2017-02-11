Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose 'Significant Threat' to Public
In July 2008, 22-year-old Tim McLean Jr. boarded Greyhound Bus 1170 in Edmonton, Alberta, on his way back home to Winnipeg, Manitoba. He never made it, because six hours into the trip, another passenger boarded the bus: Weiguang "Vince" Li, a 40-year-old Chinese immigrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Other McCain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greyhound passenger who beheaded, cannibalized ...
|3 hr
|Serenity
|3
|Investigator's report suggests Lake St. Martin ...
|Sat
|KHANS IN Lake St ...
|2
|David Foster - Producer, Composer, Humanitarian...
|Sat
|pip in red deer alta
|2
|Original Indigenous place names collected in Ma...
|Feb 10
|Melvin Straight A...
|15
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb 9
|chugs are still pos
|3
|Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to...
|Feb 8
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|3
|The new underground railroad
|Feb 8
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC