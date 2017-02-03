Burkett, Gapp exchange vows
Kaitlyn Burkett and Kyle Gapp, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado, were married Nov. 5, 2016 at St. Mary's Cathedral in Colorado Springs. Parents of the couple are Mike and Erin Burkett of Colorado Springs and Jim and Sandy Gapp of Webster City.
