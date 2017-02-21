Border services sets up emergency tra...

Border services sets up emergency trailer in Emerson to help asylum seekers

Several asylum seekers from Somalia cross into Canada illegally from the United States early Sunday morning by walking down train tracks into the town of Emerson, Man. Two more asylum seekers were picked up by RCMP on Monday morning just minutes after the Canada Border Services Agency announced new resources to help cope with the influx of refugee claimants in southern Manitoba.

Manitoba

