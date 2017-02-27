Belongings held 'hostage': Man pays 2...

Belongings held 'hostage': Man pays 2 moving companies to get stuff to new home

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

"That should have been the biggest alarm bell," said Christian Seon, when the moving company asked for full payment before delivery. A former Winnipeg resident has some advice for anyone who needs to hire a moving van company: do your research if you want to avoid a bumpy ride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border services sets up emergency trailer in Em... 3 hr nothing but the t... 7
HYDRO EXPORTS ! - HOW MUCH did WE LOSE ? 10 hr Hydro VP of Finance 2
HYDRO FRAUD ! - HYDRO is just ANOTHER WAY to TAX ! 10 hr Manitoba Taxpayer... 2
HYDRO FRAUD ! .. the POWER SMART PROGRAM ! 10 hr Bobo Brennan - Re... 2
HYDRO FRAUD ! CONAWHOPPER DAMN Not Approved ! 10 hr JJ CALE - Briton 2
News Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ... 15 hr Waikiki ripoff 7
News Distraught teen tries to Taser police officer Mon NO TRIALS for the... 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC