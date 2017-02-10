Asylum seekers worried about Trump are braving snow and extreme cold to make a lunge for Canada
Farhan Ahmed hoped to find refuge in the United States after fleeing death threats in Somalia, but fear over a US crackdown on immigration sent him on another perilous journey - to Canada. The 36-year-old was among nearly two dozen asylum seekers who braved bone-chilling cold on a February weekend to walk across the border, trudging through snow-covered prairies in the dead of night to make a claim in this country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greyhound passenger who beheaded, cannibalized ...
|19 hr
|Timmys Mom
|1
|Investigator's report suggests Lake St. Martin ...
|19 hr
|KHANS IN Lake St ...
|2
|David Foster - Producer, Composer, Humanitarian...
|19 hr
|pip in red deer alta
|2
|Original Indigenous place names collected in Ma...
|Fri
|Melvin Straight A...
|15
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Thu
|chugs are still pos
|3
|Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to...
|Feb 8
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|3
|The new underground railroad
|Feb 8
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC