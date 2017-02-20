3 attacks in 30 minutes: A victim's w...

3 attacks in 30 minutes: A victim's warning for women in downtown Winnipeg

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: CBC News

"Amy" is one of three women assaulted in separate incidents Tuesday morning in downtown Winnipeg. She has to wear a neck brace as a result of injuries she sustained in the attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during... 1 hr Another Trump on ... 1
News Original Indigenous place names collected in Ma... 13 hr Chug Norris - Tax... 11
News Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to... Wed JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 3
News The new underground railroad Wed JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Worried about Trump, asylum seekers braving the... Wed Retired Old Fooke... 2
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... Wed The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
News Warning: Disturbing content closing in on a dis... Tue FREE VINCE LEAH 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,602 • Total comments across all topics: 278,695,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC