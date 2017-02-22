22 refugees walk to Manitoba from U.S...

22 refugees walk to Manitoba from U.S. over the weekend

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: CBC News

The temperature dipped below -20 C as a large group of refugees trudged through snowy Manitoba fields near the U.S. border Saturday. Farhan Ahmed says he couldn't feel his fingers or his toes as he walked about 12 kilometres along a road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Original Indigenous place names collected in Ma... 1 hr DA CREW 3
News Mayor faces renewed pressure to remove Browaty ... 11 hr WAB KINEW AUTHOR 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 14 hr Bare Bum Bomb Squad 19
News Maintaining Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft e... Sun Buck Tooth - Cons... 3
News Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ... Sun Republican Zombies 2
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Feb 3 PILASTERs Proskat... 3
News Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS ove... Feb 3 OLIGARCHs RULE 3
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,105 • Total comments across all topics: 278,621,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC