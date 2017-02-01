2 more arrested, charged in West End homicide
Police have arrested and charged three men with first-degree murder for the death of a 38-year-old man in Winnipeg. Two more men have been charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead in a home on Sherbrook Street last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin...
|6 hr
|Stop Statism
|3
|Canada's response to a mosque massacre
|10 hr
|Jock Parisol - Bl...
|2
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|Liars
|2
|'We're in a fragile situation': Manitoba commun...
|Tue
|Brian in Costa Rica
|1
|Personal care home staff member charged with theft (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Erring Selby Inde...
|14
|Winnipeg mosque won't lock house of God in wake...
|Tue
|TheGhostOf DonBayomi
|2
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Tue
|The Macadamia Nut
|16
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC