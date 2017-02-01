2 more arrested, charged in West End ...

2 more arrested, charged in West End homicide

Read more: CBC News

Police have arrested and charged three men with first-degree murder for the death of a 38-year-old man in Winnipeg. Two more men have been charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead in a home on Sherbrook Street last month.

Manitoba

