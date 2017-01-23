Women's Equality Week In Manitoba
The Manitoba government is promoting gender equality by proclaiming the third week in January Women's Equality Week, Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Rochelle Squires, minister responsible for the status of women, announced today. "Although women have made tremendous strides over the last 100 years, we still have fewer opportunities than men to benefit from economic development and we participate in the labour force at lower rates," said Squires.
