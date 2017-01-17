WiseUp Winnipeg Stands Up To Bishop Grandin Intersection
There are 1 comment on the 900 CHML AM story from 18 hrs ago, titled WiseUp Winnipeg Stands Up To Bishop Grandin Intersection. In it, 900 CHML AM reports that:
The corner of Bishop Grandin Blvd and St. Mary's Road was lined with WiseUp Winnipeg group members today, warning drivers about the dangers of the intersection, and demanding change. Todd Dube with WiseUp Winnipeg said the amber light at the intersection isn't long enough, and drivers going the speed limit of 80 km/h don't have time to safely slow down.
Pickering, Canada
#1 16 hrs ago
