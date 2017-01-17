Winnipeg senior drives scooter on str...

Winnipeg senior drives scooter on streets to avoid snowy sidewalks

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: CBC News

Wendy Graham has had to drive her scooter on the roads to avoid getting stuck on snowy sidewalks. Wendy Graham has cerebral palsy and lives at the Riverside Lions Seniors Residences in St. Vital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'A Dog's Purpose' Premiere Cancelled Following ... 11 hr Torah TorahTorah 3
News Conservative leadership candidates square off a... 13 hr doomedtrump 3
News Driver slapped with nearly $240 ticket for driv... 23 hr BOWMANs Slush Fund 4
News Unsealed documents reveal sting operation meant... Fri StayAwayYouPervs 2
News Mayor follows through on pledge to back away fr... Fri StayAwayYouPervs 1
News John K. Samson, Winnipeg Ambassador Thu Old Millennia Tramp 3
News There's no budget for snow? Fudge it Wed charlie 4
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,654 • Total comments across all topics: 278,109,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC