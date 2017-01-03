Winnipeg police tactical unit, ARV on...

Winnipeg police tactical unit, ARV on scene in River East

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Multiple police units, including the tactical unit and the Armoured Rescue Vehicle , were in Winnipeg's River East neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon. The officers were gathered near Pentland Street and Edkar Crescent, less than a block from Maple Leaf Elementary school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS ove... Tue CANADIAN OLIGARCHY 2
News Snowy sidewalks mean pile of complaints for cit... Tue KHAN KONTRACTORS 1
News Package with anti-Semitic epithet, Nazi referen... Jan 7 I See Youre in Se... 3
News 'He was running away to save his life,' refugee... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Permanent protection for police HQ remains 2 ye... Jan 5 JUSTICE SCANDAL 4
News Minimum wage neither hand up nor handout Jan 4 David or David is... 4
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,945

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC