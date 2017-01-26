Winnipeg mosque won't lock house of God in wake of Quebec shooting
Some Muslims in Winnipeg say the mass shooting in Quebec has alarmed and distressed them, but it won't make them secure the doors to their mosques. Ibrahim Mohammed, who was at the Winnipeg Central Mosque on Monday morning, said the sanctuary has always been open for anyone to pray in or to simply come to learn more about Islam or the Muslim faith.
