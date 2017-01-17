Winnipeg Gets More Affordable Housing
The new complex features a six story family section with 45 units, adjoined with a four storey tall 47 unit seniors' wing. "I'm pleased the city was able to provide the land to the Winnipeg Housing Rehabilitation Corporation to make this a reality," said Wyatt.
