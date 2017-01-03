Wild weather storms across Canada

Manitoba settled into a dangerous deep freeze, powerful windstorms swept across B.C., and pounding snow caused a messy commute in P.E.I. as regions across Canada suffered through punishing wintry extremes Wednesday. BC Hydro's outage map shows areas hit by strong winds that knocked out electricity to people in the Gulf Islands and South Vancouver Island.

