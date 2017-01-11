Widow of former soldier shot by police granted standing at inquest
An inquest into the police shooting death of 44-year-old Roy Thomas Bell is set to begin in early 2017. The widow of a former member of the Canadian Forces who was killed in a December 2007 confrontation with Winnipeg police has been granted standing at the inquest into his death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Heinousanus
|14
|Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS ove...
|Tue
|CANADIAN OLIGARCHY
|2
|Snowy sidewalks mean pile of complaints for cit...
|Tue
|KHAN KONTRACTORS
|1
|Package with anti-Semitic epithet, Nazi referen...
|Jan 7
|I See Youre in Se...
|3
|'He was running away to save his life,' refugee...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Permanent protection for police HQ remains 2 ye...
|Jan 5
|JUSTICE SCANDAL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC