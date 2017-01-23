'What's better than hockey on the str...

'What's better than hockey on the street?': Osborne Village Classic...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

For the third year running, ball hockey took over a portion of Osborne Village this weekend for the area's annual Winter Classic tournament. Twenty-seven teams of four players each faced off on Saturday in the Winnipeg neighbourhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg 11 min Henry Standing Bear 5
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... 16 hr Billy Hill - Hill... 4
News RCMP police HQ investigation doesn't preclude a... 21 hr CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News Letters from 450 Winnipeg students prompt schoo... Jan 26 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News 'Shame and Prejudice' explores historical treat... Jan 24 useless pathetic ... 2
News Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du... Jan 23 Bad Homber Wallers 1
News Waitress moved to tears after receiving $1,000 ... Jan 22 Revel 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,296 • Total comments across all topics: 278,352,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC