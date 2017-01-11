Westman MPs react to cabinet shuffle
While Tuesday's federal cabinet shuffle was an overall positive for Canada, the cards were stacked against Manitoba, Westman's Conservative MPs reflected on Tuesday. With Kildonan-St.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Heinousanus
|14
|Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS ove...
|Tue
|CANADIAN OLIGARCHY
|2
|Snowy sidewalks mean pile of complaints for cit...
|Tue
|KHAN KONTRACTORS
|1
|Package with anti-Semitic epithet, Nazi referen...
|Jan 7
|I See Youre in Se...
|3
|'He was running away to save his life,' refugee...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Permanent protection for police HQ remains 2 ye...
|Jan 5
|JUSTICE SCANDAL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC