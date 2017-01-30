'We're in a fragile situation': Manitoba communities brace for possible major spring flooding
Brandon city staff close a road due to overland flooding in Brandon and surrounding southwest Manitoba, Monday, June 30, 2014. People in southwestern Manitoba are preparing for what could be another major flood this spring while the wounds of the flood of 2014 are still visible.
