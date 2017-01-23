Waywayseecappo collects third straight victory

Landyn Cochrane of Russell and Brandon Stanley each scored two goals as the Waywayseecappo Wolverines rallied in the third to beat the visiting Portage Terriers 6-4 in one of three Manitoba Junior Hockey League contests on Sunday. Korwin Shewchuk and Brendan Martin also bulged the twine for the last-place Wolverines , who have won three straight.

