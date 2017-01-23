Waterhemp found in Manitoba

Waterhemp found in Manitoba

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The Western Producer

Waterhemp was found last fall in a soybean field southeast of Winnipeg. The discovery in the Rural Municipality of Tache may be the first detection of waterhemp in Western Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Western Producer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du... 13 hr Bad Homber Wallers 1
News Waitress moved to tears after receiving $1,000 ... Sun Revel 1
News Where to grab comfort food during the cold Winn... Sun Granny 1
News Police ask for witnesses after woman hit by sid... Sun Granny Clampett 2
News Winnipegger headed to Washington as women on bo... Sun Granny Clampett 1
News Winnipeg senior drives scooter on streets to av... Sun Granny Clampett 1
News WiseUp Winnipeg Stands Up To Bishop Grandin Int... Sun what FCM done 4 U 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,218 • Total comments across all topics: 278,191,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC