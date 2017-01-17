Warm Spell Continues Across Manitoba

Warm Spell Continues Across Manitoba

It's a good day for Manitobans to tackle the snow build up on their sidewalks, as temperatures reach 0C across much of the province. Further north it's also warm, with Thompson and Flin Flon reaching 0C.

