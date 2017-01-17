Waitress moved to tears after receivi...

Waitress moved to tears after receiving $1,000 tip

A 20-year old waitress from Canada was shocked and moved to tears last Saturday when a customer left her a $1,000 tip for a dinner that cost $87.15, ABC News reported. Jennifer Peitsch is a waitress at Mongo's Grill in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

