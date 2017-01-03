Viterra Championship heading to Winkler, Manitoba
The Viterra Championship will be played in Winkler, Man., next year for the first time in the bonspiel's history. The provincial men's curling championship will run Jan. 31 to Feb 4, 2018 at Winkler Arena.
