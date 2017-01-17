Victoria General Hospital considers 24/7 visiting hours
A Winnipeg hospital is considering scrapping limits on visiting hours in order to include families as part of the patient-care process. The Victoria General Hospital on 2340 Pembina Hwy., may allow families 24/7 access to patients, according to the Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement .
