Victoria General Hospital considers 24/7 visiting hours

A Winnipeg hospital is considering scrapping limits on visiting hours in order to include families as part of the patient-care process. The Victoria General Hospital on 2340 Pembina Hwy., may allow families 24/7 access to patients, according to the Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement .

Manitoba

