Versatile Celebrates 50 Years of Business and Partnership with Cummins
A global power leader, Cummins designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and related technologies. For over 60 years, Cummins has been delivering the most durable and dependable diesel power in the world for ag equipment, with a broad power range from 60 hp to over 800 hp , including Tier 4 Final certified engines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lessiter Publications.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin...
|6 hr
|Stop Statism
|3
|Canada's response to a mosque massacre
|10 hr
|Jock Parisol - Bl...
|2
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|Liars
|2
|'We're in a fragile situation': Manitoba commun...
|Tue
|Brian in Costa Rica
|1
|Personal care home staff member charged with theft (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Erring Selby Inde...
|14
|Winnipeg mosque won't lock house of God in wake...
|Tue
|TheGhostOf DonBayomi
|2
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Tue
|The Macadamia Nut
|16
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC