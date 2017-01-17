Union asks PM to reject advice to rel...

Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-dumping duties on cheap US drywall

There are 1 comment on the Journal-Pioneer story from 18 hrs ago, titled Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-dumping duties on cheap US drywall.

A union that represents workers in Canadian drywall factories is telling the prime minister a decision that could help the construction business might cost its members their jobs. The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers have written Justin Trudeau asking that cabinet reject a trade tribunal's recommendation to relax anti-dumping duties that were imposed on imported U.S. drywall.

Bad Homber Wallers

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 5 hrs ago
CANADA MAKES DRY-WALL !

TRUMP will use it along the Mehican Border !
Manitoba

