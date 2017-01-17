Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-dumping duties on cheap US drywall
There are 1 comment on the Journal-Pioneer story from 18 hrs ago, titled Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-dumping duties on cheap US drywall. In it, Journal-Pioneer reports that:
A union that represents workers in Canadian drywall factories is telling the prime minister a decision that could help the construction business might cost its members their jobs. The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers have written Justin Trudeau asking that cabinet reject a trade tribunal's recommendation to relax anti-dumping duties that were imposed on imported U.S. drywall.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 5 hrs ago
CANADA MAKES DRY-WALL !
TRUMP will use it along the Mehican Border !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waitress moved to tears after receiving $1,000 ...
|19 hr
|Revel
|1
|Where to grab comfort food during the cold Winn...
|21 hr
|Granny
|1
|Police ask for witnesses after woman hit by sid...
|21 hr
|Granny Clampett
|2
|Winnipegger headed to Washington as women on bo...
|21 hr
|Granny Clampett
|1
|Winnipeg senior drives scooter on streets to av...
|21 hr
|Granny Clampett
|1
|WiseUp Winnipeg Stands Up To Bishop Grandin Int...
|21 hr
|what FCM done 4 U
|1
|Bill Lewis: The honeymoon's over before it began
|Sun
|SHEZA TENN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC