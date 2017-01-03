Tories plan to shut down one of Winnipeg's QuickCare Clinics
This QuickCare Clinic on St. Mary's Road at Horace Street will be closed down at the end of January. The lease for the clinic on St. Mary's Road will expire at the end of January and not be renewed, the Progressive Conservative government said on Friday.
