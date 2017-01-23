Tipster helps police nab suspect in Kennedy Street homicide
Police investigated a homicide on Kennedy Street, between Sargent and Cumberland avenues, in Winnipeg's Central Park neighbourhood in December 2016. Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide late last year thanks in part to a tipster.
