There's no budget for snow? Fudge it

There's no budget for snow? Fudge it

There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from 28 min ago, titled There's no budget for snow? Fudge it. In it, CBC News reports that:

Before joining CBC Manitoba, Bartley Kives spent most of his career in journalism at the Winnipeg Free Press, covering politics, music, food, the environment and outdoor recreation. He's the author of the Canadian bestseller A Daytripper's Guide to Manitoba: Exploring Canada's Undiscovered Province and co-author of Stuck in the Middle: Dissenting Views of Winnipeg.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
PILASTERs PRIVATEERs

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 2 hrs ago
I TOLD YOU GUYS The City would Deplete the Budget !
.
TOO MANY PRIVATEERS !
.
Check Out our Costs under CITY EMPLOYEES Only !
LOTS of Snow Cleared !
Not Much Curb Damage !
Why ..
A PRIVATEER knocked over the Bus Stop Sign on My Street !
It was Brand New Too !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... 2 hr Mount Royal 4
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada 13 hr PILASTER PIN-UPS 6
News Manitoba premier cites family relationships in ... Sun FAMILY VALUES 2
News Ghanaian community in Winnipeg comes together t... Jan 14 I Forgot My Shoes 1
News What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for... Jan 14 I Forgot My Shoes 1
News Ghanaian community comes together to support fr... Jan 13 POSTED in NEW YORK 1
News Canada A319 near Winnipeg on Jan 7th 2017, engi... Jan 12 Brain Baloney - KHAN 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,383 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC