The flu is coming, warns Winnipeg public health official

The flu is just beginning to show up in Winnipeg says Dr. Pierre Plourde, a regional medical officer of health with the WRHA. "In Manitoba it's pretty quiet but it's coming and it's coming soon a It may have just begun, it's really a little early to tell," said Dr. Pierre Plourde, a medical officer of health with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

