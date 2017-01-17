'The Bachelor Canada': Open casting calls announced for new season
WATCH: Jasmine and Kevin share their picks for the next Canadian "Bachelor", if he were to come from her season of 'The Bachelorette Canada'. Casting is now underway on the all-new season of The Bachelor Canada , set to air in 2017, with prospective Bachelorettes invited to apply for the upcoming season of the made-in-Canada reality smash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|There's no budget for snow? Fudge it
|3 hr
|Glen Murray Mayor
|2
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|14 hr
|Mount Royal
|4
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|Mon
|PILASTER PIN-UPS
|6
|Manitoba premier cites family relationships in ...
|Sun
|FAMILY VALUES
|2
|Ghanaian community in Winnipeg comes together t...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Ghanaian community comes together to support fr...
|Jan 13
|POSTED in NEW YORK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC