Swastika, 'die Jew' left on rock at door of Canadian couple
A rock with an anti-Semitic epithet and a reference to a Nazi death squad was left inside a package on the doorstep of a Jewish couple in Winnipeg, Canada. A package with an anti-Semitic epithet and a reference to a Nazi death squad was left on the doorstep of a Jewish couple in Winnipeg, Canada.
