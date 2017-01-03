Swastika, 'die Jew' left on rock at d...

Swastika, 'die Jew' left on rock at door of Canadian couple

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A rock with an anti-Semitic epithet and a reference to a Nazi death squad was left inside a package on the doorstep of a Jewish couple in Winnipeg, Canada. A package with an anti-Semitic epithet and a reference to a Nazi death squad was left on the doorstep of a Jewish couple in Winnipeg, Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Package with anti-Semitic epithet, Nazi referen... 5 hr DNA All Over It 1
News Permanent protection for police HQ remains 2 ye... Thu JUSTICE SCANDAL 4
News Minimum wage neither hand up nor handout Wed David or David is... 4
News 'We're running out land,' councillor warns, as ... Tue Agent 99 Babs Fel... 4
News Guess Who's coming to casino Dec 30 Randy Cummings 4
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Dec 30 JTF in Leduc 1
News Governments face wave of lawsuits for prison in... Dec 30 Pip in Lock-Up 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,058 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,162

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC