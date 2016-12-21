Snowfall warnings for southeastern Manitoba
Environment Canada is calling for 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to hit areas including Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Lac du Bonnet, Pinaway, Whiteshell and Sprague. The snow is expected to start falling Monday morning and will reach about five cm by the evening.
