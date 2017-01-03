Sentencing set for Manitoba teen who yearned to take up arms with ISIL

A judge in Brandon, Man., is expected to hand down a sentence today in the case of a teenager who wanted to go overseas to fight with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, known as ISIL. The teen, who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was 16 when he was arrested and charged in November 2015 with counselling the commission of an indictable offence at the direction of, or in association with, a terrorist group.

