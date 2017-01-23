Rural Manitoba Arena Roof Collapses
It was a close call for kids skating at the local rink in Kelwood, MB when its roof collapsed just after the doors were closed for the day. The 50-year-old arena caved in on January 14th and snow piling up on the roof is being labelled as the cause.
