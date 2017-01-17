Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre bringing 'charming' romantic comedy to Brandon

Gwendolyn Collins and Kristian Jordan star in "Last Train to Nibroc," a romantic comedy set in 1940 that will be performed at the Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium on Jan. 30 as the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre kicks off its 2017 regional tour, hosted by 7 Ages Productions. Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre is gearing up for its 2017 regional tour, which kicks off in Brandon on Jan. 30. The theatre company will bring Arlene Hutton's "Last Train to Nibroc" to 24 communities across Manitoba and Ontario between Jan. 30 and March 4. "A dashing pilot falls for a prim young missionary-to-be on a train bound for New York, and decides to follow her home to Kentucky, changing both their lives forever," states the synopsis.

