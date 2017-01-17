Roquette to open world's biggest pea protein plant in Manitoba in...
Roquette has made a bold move to solidify its leadership position in the pea protein market with a jaw-dropping CAD400m+ investment to build the world's biggest processing plant for the on-trend ingredient dedicated to food & nutrition applications, in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba. Construction of the giant facility - strategically located in Canada, which produces c.30% of the world's peas - is set to begin in the second quarter of 2017, with production expected to begin in 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FoodNavigator.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What can $300,000 get you when buying a home in...
|40 min
|citizen
|1
|Mayor follows through on pledge to back away fr...
|44 min
|citizen
|1
|Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman proposes lobbyist r...
|44 min
|citizen
|1
|Conservative leadership candidates square off a...
|48 min
|citizen
|1
|Driver slapped with nearly $240 ticket for driv...
|19 hr
|Bowman Gloats
|1
|John K. Samson, Winnipeg Ambassador
|19 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|3
|Unsealed documents reveal sting operation meant...
|20 hr
|Driven to Suicide
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC