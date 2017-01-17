Roquette to open world's biggest pea protein plant in Manitoba in...

Roquette has made a bold move to solidify its leadership position in the pea protein market with a jaw-dropping CAD400m+ investment to build the world's biggest processing plant for the on-trend ingredient dedicated to food & nutrition applications, in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba. Construction of the giant facility - strategically located in Canada, which produces c.30% of the world's peas - is set to begin in the second quarter of 2017, with production expected to begin in 2019.

