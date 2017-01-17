Roquette to open world's biggest pea ...

Roquette to open world's biggest pea protein plant in Manitoba in...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: FoodNavigator

Roquette has made a bold move to solidify its leadership position in the pea protein market with a jaw-dropping CAD400m+ investment to build the world's biggest processing plant for the on-trend ingredient dedicated to food & nutrition applications, in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba. Construction of the giant facility - strategically located in Canada, which produces c.30% of the world's peas - is set to begin in the second quarter of 2017, with production expected to begin in 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FoodNavigator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What can $300,000 get you when buying a home in... 40 min citizen 1
News Mayor follows through on pledge to back away fr... 44 min citizen 1
News Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman proposes lobbyist r... 44 min citizen 1
News Conservative leadership candidates square off a... 48 min citizen 1
News Driver slapped with nearly $240 ticket for driv... 19 hr Bowman Gloats 1
News John K. Samson, Winnipeg Ambassador 19 hr Old Millennia Tramp 3
News Unsealed documents reveal sting operation meant... 20 hr Driven to Suicide 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,535 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC