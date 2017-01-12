Red Cross aids more than 85 who escap...

Red Cross aids more than 85 who escaped apartment fire in The Pas

CBC News

The Red Cross is extending funding for two extra days to help more than 85 people left homeless by an apartment fire in The Pas. "With so many residents left with no place to stay a it was determined more time was needed until longer-term accommodations could be established," said Shawn Feely, Canadian Red Cross vice-president for Manitoba and Nunavut.

Manitoba

