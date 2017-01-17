RCMP change investigative approach to MMIW cases

Originally from Obishikokaang located in northwestern Ontario, Martha Troian is an investigative journalist who frequently contributes to CBC News, including work on the multiple award-winning and ongoing Missing & Murdered: The Unsolved Cases of Indigenous Women and Girls. Follow her @ozhibiiige The RCMP have made changes to how they investigate missing persons cases, months before a long-awaited inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls gets underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.