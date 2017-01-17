RCMP change investigative approach to...

RCMP change investigative approach to MMIW cases

1 hr ago

Originally from Obishikokaang located in northwestern Ontario, Martha Troian is an investigative journalist who frequently contributes to CBC News, including work on the multiple award-winning and ongoing Missing & Murdered: The Unsolved Cases of Indigenous Women and Girls. Follow her @ozhibiiige The RCMP have made changes to how they investigate missing persons cases, months before a long-awaited inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls gets underway.

Manitoba

