Premier kicks off Westman tour

18 min ago

Premier Brian Pallister marked the start of this week's tour through Westman by celebrating the careers of two recently retired colleagues on Monday - Stuart Briese and Leanne Rowat. While he said it was an honour to receive the recognition, Briese shyly clarified prior to Monday's presentation that he's not much of a public speaker and is more of a behind-the-scenes kind of guy, unaccustomed to public attention.

Manitoba

