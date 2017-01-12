Premier kicks off Westman tour

Premier Brian Pallister marked the start of this week's tour through Westman by celebrating the careers of two recently retired colleagues on Monday - Stuart Briese and Leanne Rowat. While he said it was an honour to receive the recognition, Briese shyly clarified prior to Monday's presentation that he's not much of a public speaker and is more of a behind-the-scenes kind of guy, unaccustomed to public attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.