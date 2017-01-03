Premier Brian Pallister's extended es...

Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from Winterpeg

There are 1 comment on the MacLeans story from Friday, titled Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from Winterpeg. In it, MacLeans reports that:

It was so cold throughout southwestern Manitoba earlier this month that the provincial hotspot was none other than Churchill. Daytime temperatures in the northern burg on Hudson's Bay hovered at -31A C, with the wind chill.

PILASTER the NEW FILMON

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Yesterday
PILASTER ABANDONS COSTA RICA !

We are STILL waiting for Disclosure of His Businesses and Holdings !

" It Slipped My Mind ! "

Manitoba ... Pilaster " Slipped You the Bone ! "
