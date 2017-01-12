Power outages impacting people in Headingley and St. Laurent
Manitoba Hydro said 588 customers are without power in Headingley. Due to the poor weather, it's taking a longer time to get service crews on site as some of the roads are closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ghanaian community comes together to support fr...
|7 hr
|POSTED in NEW YORK
|1
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|8 hr
|NOT ENOUGH
|1
|Canada A319 near Winnipeg on Jan 7th 2017, engi...
|Thu
|Brain Baloney - KHAN
|2
|White stuff turns Winnipeg budget from black to...
|Thu
|Fill Sheegles Wallet
|1
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|chugs are POS
|15
|Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS ove...
|Jan 10
|CANADIAN OLIGARCHY
|2
|Snowy sidewalks mean pile of complaints for cit...
|Jan 10
|KHAN KONTRACTORS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC