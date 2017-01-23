Posted: 43 minutes agoComments (0)There was only one word Cory Pola
There was only one word Cory Pollock needed to describe how he felt about the Thunder Bay veterans affairs office reopening. "Ecstatic," said the Kakabeka Legion's sergeant at arms after the office was ceremonially restored at a news conference on Thursday, nearly three years to the day after the previous service centre was closed by the former Conservative federal government.
