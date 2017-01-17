Police search for man after attempted...

Police search for man after attempted armed robbery at gas station

Police released photos Monday of an attempted robbery that happened at a gas station on McPhillips Street in December 2016. Police are asking for tips from the public to identify a man who tried to rob a Winnipeg gas station late last year.

